New Ministers Take Oath in Telangana

In a significant political event, Congress MLAs G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari were sworn in as the newest ministers in the Telangana government on Sunday.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in a formal ceremony that took place at the Raj Bhavan.

The event was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and various other leaders, marking an important day for the ruling government in Telangana.