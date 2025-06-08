Left Menu

New Ministers Take Oath in Telangana

Three new Congress MLAs, G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari, were sworn in as ministers in the Telangana government. The oath was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:46 IST
New Ministers Take Oath in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, Congress MLAs G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari were sworn in as the newest ministers in the Telangana government on Sunday.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in a formal ceremony that took place at the Raj Bhavan.

The event was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and various other leaders, marking an important day for the ruling government in Telangana.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025