Congress Alleges BJP Election Manipulation Ahead of Bihar Polls

Congress leaders Udit Raj and Rahul Gandhi have accused the BJP of using deceitful tactics to win elections. They are raising concerns about the transparency and integrity of the electoral process, alleging rigging in various states, and calling for accountability from the Election Commission ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:45 IST
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Udit Raj asserted on Sunday that the BJP is employing dishonest strategies to clinch electoral victories, with similar methods reportedly being used as Bihar braces for its 2025 assembly elections. According to Udit Raj, BJP has strategized to ensure no electoral defeat, vowing to secure wins by ostensibly dishonest means across the country. This revelation aims to alert citizens and civil society of this supposedly pervasive tactic.

Concerns about electoral integrity have also been voiced by Rahul Gandhi. He has challenged the Election Commission's transparency, notably regarding the non-availability of CCTV footage from electoral rolls. Gandhi has previously alleged the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly election was manipulated, expressing his fears of similar occurrences in Bihar.

Gandhi elaborates on an alleged five-step rigging process starting with controlling the panel for appointing the Election Commission, incorporating fake voters, artificially increasing voter turnout, ensuring targeted bogus voting benefits, and concealing evidence. The consequences, he cautions, compromise institutions and erode public trust in election outcomes. Bihar's elections are anticipated in late 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

