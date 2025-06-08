Left Menu

Imran Khan's Legal Battle: A Pivotal Day Awaits

Imran Khan, a former prime minister and current detainee, anticipates a critical bail hearing on June 11. The Islamabad High Court will hear petitions to suspend sentences related to the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan plans to lead political protests from prison, amidst claims of election rigging by rival parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:09 IST
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned, is expected to receive a significant decision regarding his bail on June 11 in the Al-Qadir Trust case, as anticipated by a leading party member.

The Islamabad High Court is set to deliberate on petitions seeking the suspension of sentences against Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, in the context of the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust controversy. Khan, aged 72, has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 due to numerous legal proceedings.

Expressing optimism, Gohar Ali Khan, leader of Khan's political faction Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), believes the upcoming court session will be pivotal for Khan and his wife, notwithstanding the absence of explicit justifications. The party aims to mobilize alongside opposition groups to enact a political movement spearheaded by Khan from incarceration, addressing impending budget issues at a forthcoming press conference.

