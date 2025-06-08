Left Menu

Punjab CM Slams Akali Leadership for 'Reducing' SGPC to 'Money-Driven' Entity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused Akali leaders of corrupting religious institutions for personal gain, alleging misuse of power and financial exploitation. Mann criticized the Akalis for manipulating Sikh religious affairs and neglecting the underprivileged, claiming the people of Punjab will not forgive their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on Akali leaders, accusing them of transforming the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) into a 'Shiromani Golak Parbandhak Committee' due to their greed. Speaking to a public gathering, Mann alleged that the Badals exploited political power for religious interference.

Mann claimed the Akali leadership, driven by financial motives, undermined the sacredness of the SGPC and the Akal Takht, manipulating appointments for personal advantage. He further accused them of manipulating the Akal Takht's directives, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, for their agendas.

Highlighting misdeeds, Mann accused Akalis of looting state and religious funds, exploiting vulnerable communities while neglecting the poor. He asserted that Punjab's populace would not forgive the Akalis for betraying the state's welfare for political gains.

