Pakistan's Diplomatic Push: Advocating Peace and Water Security
A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived in the UK after diplomatic meetings in New York to discuss the recent military conflict with India. The delegation emphasized Pakistan’s desire for peace, focusing on resolving issues such as the Indus Waters Treaty.
A high-level Pakistani delegation, spearheaded by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has landed in the UK following significant diplomatic endeavors in New York. These were aimed at addressing the recent military frictions with India, precipitated by the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.
The delegation, comprising nine members, engaged in discussions with United Nations representatives, diplomats from member states, and senior US officials, articulating Pakistan's stance on the conflict. Islamabad responded to the attack by India targeting terror infrastructures within its borders and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The encounter led to heightened military tensions between the two nations.
The mission's objective is to advocate for peace while highlighting the critical water dispute, particularly concerning the Indus Waters Treaty. The issue has severe implications, affecting 240 million people in the region. The delegation's UK meetings aim to ensure these matters remain on the international radar.
