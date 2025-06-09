Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Conflict and Divisive Politics

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh's BJP of inciting communal tension through Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Alleging a power struggle, Yadav claimed BJP leaders exploit divisive politics for personal gain, comparing them to British colonial rule, while warning the public to remain vigilant.

09-06-2025
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the party of inciting communal tensions as part of a broader internal power struggle. Yadav targeted Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, alleging that they have been pitting communities against each other in Kaushambi.

Yadav stated that an intense power battle within BJP leadership is affecting the public, who are caught in the crossfire of divisive policies. He claimed that the ruling party is exploiting societal rifts to consolidate power in key regions, drawing parallels to British colonial tactics of 'divide and rule.'

The Samajwadi Party leader also criticized the BJP for not addressing caste-based atrocities, accusing the party of using legal maneuvers to intimidate those opposing it. Yadav stressed the importance of public unity against such politics, asserting that a united front is critical to defeat BJP's alleged conspiratorial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

