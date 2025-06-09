Left Menu

Italy’s Citizenship Referendum Faces Low Turnout Hurdle

Italy's citizenship referendum aimed at easing processes for children born to foreigners is at risk due to low voter turnout. Proposed by unions and left-wing parties, these measures could affect 2.5 million foreigners. Critics accuse the government of stifling debate, while turnout struggles at 22.7%.

Rome | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:56 IST
Italy's critical citizenship referendum, designed to facilitate easier nationality acquisition for children born in the country to foreign parents, is teetering on the brink due to insufficient voter turnout. Analysts have highlighted the turnout rate standing at just 22.7%, a far cry from the required 50% plus one to validate the vote.

The proposed legal changes, supported by Italy's largest union and several left-wing opposition parties, aim to integrate second-generation Italians into the social fabric of the nation more effectively. However, the initiative has seen tepid public discourse, with activist groups blaming the ruling center-right coalition for deliberately underplaying these pressing social issues.

The political tension escalated as Premier Giorgia Meloni visited polls but refrained from voting, a move that sparked outrage among opposition circles for its perceived antidemocratic implications. Observers note that while Meloni's coalition has subtly encouraged abstention, proponents of the referendum contend that successful passage could align Italy's laws with broader European standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

