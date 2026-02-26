Left Menu

Karnataka's Fast-Track Approach: Accelerating Industry Integration

Karnataka Minister M B Patil emphasizes the swift integration of 28 services under the Single Window System to promote a more industry-friendly environment. Highlighting reforms and reduced timelines for approvals, Patil aims to enhance Karnataka's investment appeal amidst rising AI challenges and regional competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:59 IST
Karnataka is accelerating its industry-friendly reforms as Minister M B Patil urges officials to integrate 28 services into the Single Window System (SWS). This move intends to streamline operations across various departments, making the state more attractive for investors.

At a high-level review meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, Patil emphasized the urgent need for efficiency amidst growing competition from neighboring states and rapid AI advancements. He stated that quick approvals are crucial in ensuring Karnataka continues to lead in the IT sector.

The minister highlighted time-saving measures, such as reducing approval durations for key services, including electricity and fire department clearances. By prioritizing these changes, Patil is confident that Karnataka will maintain its competitive edge in securing investments.

