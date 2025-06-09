Golden Era Under Modi: A New Chapter for India

Declaring the current phase of India's political landscape a 'golden era', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. As the NDA government marks a year in its third term, Yadav affirmed the unprecedented achievements of Modi's administration.

Since assuming office for a third consecutive term last year, following significant electoral victories in 2014 and 2019, Modi has been instrumental in propelling India's global stature. Mohan Yadav anticipated Modi's continued leadership, projecting another term in 2029.

Highlighting Modi's deft diplomacy, Yadav noted the strategic balance between acquiring low-cost oil from Russia and securing cutting-edge security technology from the US and Israel. The Chief Minister also cited the success of Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam attack, underscoring India's strengthened defense capabilities.

