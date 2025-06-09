Left Menu

Golden Era Under Modi: A New Chapter for India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav heralds the current term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's 'golden era'. Yadav praises Modi's pioneering global strategies, notably in energy and security. He highlights India's rapid progress, influential global role, and successful military operations under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:11 IST
Declaring the current phase of India's political landscape a 'golden era', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. As the NDA government marks a year in its third term, Yadav affirmed the unprecedented achievements of Modi's administration.

Since assuming office for a third consecutive term last year, following significant electoral victories in 2014 and 2019, Modi has been instrumental in propelling India's global stature. Mohan Yadav anticipated Modi's continued leadership, projecting another term in 2029.

Highlighting Modi's deft diplomacy, Yadav noted the strategic balance between acquiring low-cost oil from Russia and securing cutting-edge security technology from the US and Israel. The Chief Minister also cited the success of Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam attack, underscoring India's strengthened defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

