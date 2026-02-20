Protests Erupt at AI Impact Summit: A Showdown on Global Stage

A tense atmosphere unfolded at the AI Impact Summit when members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The unexpected protest occurred at an exhibition hall, leading to a swift intervention by security personnel who detained around ten individuals.

The disruption startled many delegates at India's prestigious AI event. Attendees witnessed heated exchanges as protesters, without any political symbols, wore T-shirts printed with controversial slogans that led to their expulsion from the venue.

Despite the protest, the summit, which includes several world leaders and global tech giants, continued as planned. Authorities assured that security measures would be intensified to prevent any future disruptions at the significant event.

