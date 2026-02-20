Left Menu

Protests Erupt at AI Impact Summit: A Showdown on Global Stage

Indian Youth Congress members protested at the AI Impact Summit, denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security swiftly detained around 10 protesters who caused a brief disruption. While the protest surprised attendees, heightened security measures were enforced. The summit, attended by global leaders, continued without further interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense atmosphere unfolded at the AI Impact Summit when members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The unexpected protest occurred at an exhibition hall, leading to a swift intervention by security personnel who detained around ten individuals.

The disruption startled many delegates at India's prestigious AI event. Attendees witnessed heated exchanges as protesters, without any political symbols, wore T-shirts printed with controversial slogans that led to their expulsion from the venue.

Despite the protest, the summit, which includes several world leaders and global tech giants, continued as planned. Authorities assured that security measures would be intensified to prevent any future disruptions at the significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

