Controversy Arises During West Bengal Assembly's Monsoon Session

The West Bengal Assembly's monsoon session was adjourned after condoling the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The BJP protested the exclusion of Murshidabad riot victims in the condolence message. The assembly is set to discuss a resolution on the Pahalgam attack, with disagreement on including 'Operation Sindoor'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:41 IST
The West Bengal Assembly's monsoon session began Monday but concluded early to pay respects to the Pahalgam terror attack victims. A motion was passed to honor the 26 individuals, primarily tourists, who perished in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The session saw tributes paid to Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar and local political figures, including TMC's Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha and Kaliganj MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed. Senior members from both treasury and opposition benches observed a moment of silence, led by Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay.

The legislative agenda resumes Tuesday, with a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack. However, political differences arose as BJP members protested the omission of Murshidabad riot victims from the condolence message, questioning the assembly's broader commitment to addressing communal violence.

