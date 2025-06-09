Thackeray Cousins Stir Political Buzz with Alliance Hints

In a political twist, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has signaled potential alliances, emphasizing dedication to Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Marathi-speaking causes with transparency and sincerity. This development comes amid swirling rumors of a reconciliation between the once-divided Thackeray cousins, raising anticipation within political circles.

Aaditya Thackeray, when questioned about a prospective alliance with cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), clarified that current discussions linger in media speculation. Conversations have not advanced, underscoring the ongoing media-driven narrative, he stated during an interaction with journalists.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, also witnessed Aaditya Thackeray criticizing the Election Commission of India's perceived biases. Allegations were made amid discussions on Rahul Gandhi's recent comments on the 2024 Maharashtra elections, drawing scrutiny to the political discourse in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)