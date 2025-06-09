Federal Judge Upholds Independent Spirit of Public Broadcasting

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge allowed three board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to retain their positions despite attempts by then-President Donald Trump to remove them. This ruling, delivered by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, underscores the non-profit organization's status as an independent entity.

Judge Moss emphasized that the Congressional authority granted to the CPB prevents presidential overreach in altering board policies. His decision noted that while Trump cannot remove directors without engaging the Senate's advice, the CPB has effectively safeguarded its operational independence through recent bylaw amendments.

This legal victory comes as CPB President Patricia Harrison highlighted the organization's commitment to nonpartisan public media, vital for democracy. Meanwhile, the White House and some Republican voices have questioned federal funding for CPB, labeling its programming as politically biased.

