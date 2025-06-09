Left Menu

Federal Judge Upholds Independent Spirit of Public Broadcasting

A federal judge ruled that three board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting can retain their seats, despite President Trump’s attempt to remove them. Judge Randolph Moss highlighted the non-profit's congressional authority protecting its independence and ruled that Trump cannot unilaterally alter board policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:35 IST
Federal Judge Upholds Independent Spirit of Public Broadcasting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge allowed three board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to retain their positions despite attempts by then-President Donald Trump to remove them. This ruling, delivered by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, underscores the non-profit organization's status as an independent entity.

Judge Moss emphasized that the Congressional authority granted to the CPB prevents presidential overreach in altering board policies. His decision noted that while Trump cannot remove directors without engaging the Senate's advice, the CPB has effectively safeguarded its operational independence through recent bylaw amendments.

This legal victory comes as CPB President Patricia Harrison highlighted the organization's commitment to nonpartisan public media, vital for democracy. Meanwhile, the White House and some Republican voices have questioned federal funding for CPB, labeling its programming as politically biased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025