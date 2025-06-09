Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's 11-Year Tenure: A Call for Accountability

Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, emphasizing a lack of accountability and what he terms as overwhelming propaganda.

The Congress leader's statements followed a tragic incident in Maharashtra, where overcrowding on a train led to the death of at least four passengers.

Gandhi pointed to the ongoing discrimination against minorities and the neglect of immediate challenges. He called for justice in a separate case involving the killing of a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh.