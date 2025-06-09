Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's 11-Year Tenure: A Call for Accountability

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government's 11-year tenure for lack of accountability and reliance on propaganda. He highlighted recent tragedies and alleged discrimination against minorities and Dalits. Gandhi condemned violence and called for justice, depicting the government as focused on future dreams rather than present realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, emphasizing a lack of accountability and what he terms as overwhelming propaganda.

The Congress leader's statements followed a tragic incident in Maharashtra, where overcrowding on a train led to the death of at least four passengers.

Gandhi pointed to the ongoing discrimination against minorities and the neglect of immediate challenges. He called for justice in a separate case involving the killing of a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh.

