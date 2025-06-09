BJP’s Vijay Rupani Confident of Victory in Ludhiana West Bypoll

BJP leader Vijay Rupani, currently handling party affairs in Punjab, has expressed strong confidence that candidate Jiwan Gupta will secure a decisive win in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

Rupani, who previously served as Gujarat's chief minister, emphasized that Gupta's expected victory would serve as a significant milestone in the lead-up to the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. In a recent press briefing, he highlighted the BJP's substantial presence in the constituency.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat became vacant following the unexpected death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi earlier this year. The bypoll is slated for June 19, with results to be declared on June 23.