Assam CM Applauds Opposition Leaders, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded opposition leaders Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Supriya Sule for backing India's stance internationally in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, he criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly betraying the nation and the armed forces.

During a state assembly session on 'Operation Sindoor', Sarma accused Gandhi of only focusing on India's losses in the ongoing conflict, neglecting Pakistan's damages. Gandhi's remarks allegedly inflamed tensions, as he questioned the nation's military integrity.

Sarma further accused Congress of gaining favor in Pakistan's media post-'Operation Sindoor', suggesting that such actions undermine India's interests and demoralize the nation's armed forces, while also criticizing past political dealings by previous Indian Prime Ministers.

