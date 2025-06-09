Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee to Share Insights on India's Global Diplomacy Post-Operation Sindoor
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will join a pivotal meeting led by Prime Minister Modi to discuss outcomes from multi-party delegations that highlighted India's stance after Operation Sindoor. The delegations visited several Asian capitals to present India's counter-terrorism resolve. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar commended their international advocacy against Pakistan-fueled terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee is set to attend a crucial meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gathering aims to review feedback from multi-party delegations that conveyed India's diplomatic stance following Operation Sindoor, as stated by official sources.
Banerjee, who serves as the TMC's national general secretary, was among the delegates that toured Japan and other Asian nations in May. These delegations aimed to affirm India's firm position against Pakistan-backed terrorism.
Leading figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have lauded the groups for effectively communicating India's strong anti-terrorism message on global stages, reinforcing the nation's diplomatic endeavors post-Operation Sindoor initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)