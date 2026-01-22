Left Menu

Vijay's 'Whistle' Blows New Political Winds in Tamil Nadu

Tamil cinema star Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured the 'whistle' symbol from the Election Commission of India. Vijay expressed excitement, dubbing it a 'victory sign' symbolizing protection and ambition. The symbol aligns with Vijay's cinematic themes and political strategies against the DMK.

Vijay, a prominent figure in the Tamil cinema industry, has taken a significant step into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), now boasting the 'whistle' as its emblem.

The star, drawing parallels from his cinematic works like 'Whistle Podu' and 'Bigil,' expressed that the symbol embodies the spirit of the common man and protection, a reflection of the party's mission. This development marks the beginning of TVK's journey, with Vijay voicing his critique of the DMK.

Enthusiastic supporters, led by senior leader CTR Nirmal Kumar, are set to promote the whistle symbol across Tamil Nadu, aiming for electoral success. This symbol has stirred political circles, with notable figures like Congress's Praveen Chakravarty acknowledging the start of the electoral race towards the 2026 state elections.

