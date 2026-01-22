Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Economic Vision: Hosting Summer WEF, Eye on $3 Trillion Economy

At WEF 2026 in Davos, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proposed hosting an annual follow-up WEF. The state aims to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047, showcasing its potential in various sectors including healthcare and smart city development. WEF showed interest in supporting Telangana's ambitious plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:04 IST
Telangana's Bold Economic Vision: Hosting Summer WEF, Eye on $3 Trillion Economy
Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy met Jeremy Jurgens, managing director, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration (Photo/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a strategic move at the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy engaged in discussions with WEF's Managing Director, Jeremy Jurgens, and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration at C4IR Network. Reddy proposed that Telangana host an annual follow-up session to the January WEF meeting, aiming to bridge the extensive one-year gap that hampers timely business lifecycle decisions. This initiative seeks to spotlight Telangana's potential as a global business hub.

The concept of an annual meet received positive feedback, despite competition from other countries. Jurgens highlighted the precedent of 'Summer Davos' in China, also noting Saudi Arabia's interest. Telangana's role as a strategic partner in such an initiative could position Hyderabad as a key player alongside global cities.

Further discussions emphasized Telangana's ambitious vision for 2047 to achieve a $3 trillion economy through innovation in sectors such as healthcare, sustainable urban development, and clean energy. The state's C4IR centre, launched at BioAsia 2024, is a testament to its leadership in health-tech. The delegation, including Minister D. Sridhar Babu, underscored Hyderabad's capabilities in aerospace, defense, and more, all while focusing on youth empowerment through skilling and sports.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Implements Comprehensive Ban on Tobacco Products Amid Health Concerns

Odisha Implements Comprehensive Ban on Tobacco Products Amid Health Concerns

 India
2
Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Global Market Shifts

Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Tanker Interception Sparks Diplomatic Inquiry

Tanker Interception Sparks Diplomatic Inquiry

 Russia
4
German Finance Minister Urges Calm Amid Transatlantic Trade Tensions

German Finance Minister Urges Calm Amid Transatlantic Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026