Telangana's Bold Economic Vision: Hosting Summer WEF, Eye on $3 Trillion Economy

In a strategic move at the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy engaged in discussions with WEF's Managing Director, Jeremy Jurgens, and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration at C4IR Network. Reddy proposed that Telangana host an annual follow-up session to the January WEF meeting, aiming to bridge the extensive one-year gap that hampers timely business lifecycle decisions. This initiative seeks to spotlight Telangana's potential as a global business hub.

The concept of an annual meet received positive feedback, despite competition from other countries. Jurgens highlighted the precedent of 'Summer Davos' in China, also noting Saudi Arabia's interest. Telangana's role as a strategic partner in such an initiative could position Hyderabad as a key player alongside global cities.

Further discussions emphasized Telangana's ambitious vision for 2047 to achieve a $3 trillion economy through innovation in sectors such as healthcare, sustainable urban development, and clean energy. The state's C4IR centre, launched at BioAsia 2024, is a testament to its leadership in health-tech. The delegation, including Minister D. Sridhar Babu, underscored Hyderabad's capabilities in aerospace, defense, and more, all while focusing on youth empowerment through skilling and sports.