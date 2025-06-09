Delhi BJP Revamps Leadership with New Mandal Presidents
The Delhi BJP announced the appointment of 30 mandal presidents as part of its reorganisation effort. Organisational election officer Mahendra Nagpal stated that among the new presidents, five are women. The remaining appointments will be disclosed soon, continuing the party's structural adjustments in the national capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi BJP has appointed 30 new mandal presidents as it seeks to reinvigorate its organisational structure in the national capital.
Mahendra Nagpal, who serves as the organisational election officer, released the list of new presidents, emphasizing the inclusion of five women among them, according to a statement from the party.
The appointments reflect the BJP's commitment to restructuring and expanding its influence in Delhi, with additional appointments expected to be revealed shortly, as stated by Nagpal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement