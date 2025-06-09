Delhi BJP Revamps Leadership with New Mandal Presidents

The Delhi BJP has appointed 30 new mandal presidents as it seeks to reinvigorate its organisational structure in the national capital.

Mahendra Nagpal, who serves as the organisational election officer, released the list of new presidents, emphasizing the inclusion of five women among them, according to a statement from the party.

The appointments reflect the BJP's commitment to restructuring and expanding its influence in Delhi, with additional appointments expected to be revealed shortly, as stated by Nagpal.

(With inputs from agencies.)