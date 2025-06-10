South Korea and China Forge New Economic and Security Alliance

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to strengthen economic relations and promote peace and security on the volatile Korean peninsula, according to a statement from Lee's office on Tuesday.

This landmark dialogue marks President Lee's first direct engagement with his Chinese counterpart following his inauguration last week. Lee underscored the ambition for expanded cooperation in economy, peace, and cultural exchange, urging China to assist in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. President Xi acknowledged the shared interest, pledging efforts towards resolving pertinent regional issues.

The conversation marks a promising chapter in South Korea-China relations, as both sides aim for a strategic partnership amid regional uncertainties. China, recognized as South Korea's top trading partner, plays an essential role in navigating diplomatic tensions, evidenced by improved relations since the bilateral rift over U.S. missile defenses in 2017. Lee's effort to balance traditional alliances and new partnerships hints at a nuanced strategy in engaging with North Korea and China.

