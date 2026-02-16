Left Menu

Canada and India Forge New Economic Ties Amid Trade Realignments

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to visit New Delhi in March to collaborate with Indian PM Narendra Modi on a comprehensive economic partnership. This visit aims to diversify Canada's trade relationships post-U.S. tariffs and reset strained relations with India following past controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:24 IST
Canada and India Forge New Economic Ties Amid Trade Realignments
Mark Carney

In a bid to reshape Canada's international trade relationships, Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit New Delhi this March. The visit comes at a time of strategic economic realignments.

Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to set the stage for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement that aims to deepen bilateral trade relations. This initiative follows tariffs imposed by the U.S., prompting Canada to diversify its economic alliances.

Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Victor Fedeli, who announced the visit, stressed the recent growth in trade between Ontario and India and the potential to attract more Indian investment to Canada, especially in tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026