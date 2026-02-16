Canada and India Forge New Economic Ties Amid Trade Realignments

In a bid to reshape Canada's international trade relationships, Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit New Delhi this March. The visit comes at a time of strategic economic realignments.

Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to set the stage for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement that aims to deepen bilateral trade relations. This initiative follows tariffs imposed by the U.S., prompting Canada to diversify its economic alliances.

Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Victor Fedeli, who announced the visit, stressed the recent growth in trade between Ontario and India and the potential to attract more Indian investment to Canada, especially in tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)