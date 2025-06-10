Battle for New Jersey: Gubernatorial Primaries Signal Political Shifts

New Jersey voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor, a contest that could reflect broader public sentiment on President Donald Trump's policies and the Democratic counter-narrative. With Democratic Governor Phil Murphy term-limited, the race brings fresh competition for the governorship.

Amid this backdrop, the Democratic primary features a six-way contest with several noteworthy political figures, while former Republican state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, endorsed by Trump, faces off against four primary challengers. The state's high property taxes and cost of living are core issues, but national politics, particularly Trump's influence, loom large.

The stakes are significant as these are the first major elections since Trump's return to the White House. For Democrats, losing the seat could deepen political woes, while a Republican win would mark a significant triumph for Trump, underscoring shifts in voter sentiment.

