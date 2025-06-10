India’s Economic Evolution: A Decade Under Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates 11 years in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded India's significant economic transformation, asserting that it is the only economy to have doubled in size over the past decade. Prior to 2014, India's economy was fragile, ranking 11th globally, but under Modi's leadership, it has surged to the fourth-largest position worldwide.

Adityanath noted that by India's 75th Independence Day, the nation had surpassed its former colonizer, Britain, in economic rankings. He predicted India would become the third-largest economy by 2027, citing doubled per-capita income and increased exports during Modi's tenure.

The Chief Minister criticized opposition parties for perpetuating dynastic politics, which he believes fuels casteism and threatens social unity. He emphasized India's robust response to terrorism, highlighting a shift from a peaceful approach to decisive actions like surgical and air strikes, showcasing India's strength and governance that prioritizes satisfaction over appeasement.

