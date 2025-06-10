Kerala's Political Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Congress-UDF Alliance over Jamaat-e-Islami Support

On Tuesday, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala sharply criticized the Congress-led UDF for aligning with the Jamaat-e-Islami backed Welfare party in the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll.

CPI(M) argues that this alliance demonstrates a continuing communal trend within the Congress-led coalition, challenging their moral stance on communalism.

The bypoll, set for June 19, sees CPI(M)'s M Swaraj competing against Congress's Aryadan Shoukath, amid heated debates over political and ideological allegiances.

