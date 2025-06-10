Left Menu

Kerala's Political Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Congress-UDF Alliance over Jamaat-e-Islami Support

The CPI(M) criticizes the Congress-led UDF for accepting support from the Jamaat-e-Islami backed Welfare party in Kerala's Nilambur Assembly bypoll. CPI(M) argues this reflects ongoing communal trends. PDP's support for Left candidate defended. Contest is between CPI(M)'s M Swaraj and Congress's Aryadan Shoukath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:40 IST
Kerala's Political Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Congress-UDF Alliance over Jamaat-e-Islami Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala sharply criticized the Congress-led UDF for aligning with the Jamaat-e-Islami backed Welfare party in the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll.

CPI(M) argues that this alliance demonstrates a continuing communal trend within the Congress-led coalition, challenging their moral stance on communalism.

The bypoll, set for June 19, sees CPI(M)'s M Swaraj competing against Congress's Aryadan Shoukath, amid heated debates over political and ideological allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025