Left Menu

Congress Urges Modi to Address US 'Mistreatment' of Indians

Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request intervention from US President Donald Trump after an Indian student was handcuffed and deported at a US airport. The Congress alleges that the Modi government is failing to protect Indian citizens and demands immediate action to address such issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:26 IST
Congress Urges Modi to Address US 'Mistreatment' of Indians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage directly with US President Donald Trump regarding the alleged 'mistreatment and atrocities' faced by Indians in America. This appeal follows the emergence of video evidence depicting an Indian student being restrained by authorities at Newark Airport.

Congress leaders expressed outrage over the incident, demanding swift intervention. The incident was highlighted in a video posted by Indian-American social entrepreneur Kunal Jain, showing the student being handcuffed by Port Authority Police, an episode described by Jain as heart-wrenching.

The Indian Consulate General in New York has confirmed it is liaising with local authorities about the incident. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Indian government for failing to uphold the nation's dignity abroad, emphasizing this as a core responsibility of the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025