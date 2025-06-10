Congress Urges Modi to Address US 'Mistreatment' of Indians

The Congress party called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage directly with US President Donald Trump regarding the alleged 'mistreatment and atrocities' faced by Indians in America. This appeal follows the emergence of video evidence depicting an Indian student being restrained by authorities at Newark Airport.

Congress leaders expressed outrage over the incident, demanding swift intervention. The incident was highlighted in a video posted by Indian-American social entrepreneur Kunal Jain, showing the student being handcuffed by Port Authority Police, an episode described by Jain as heart-wrenching.

The Indian Consulate General in New York has confirmed it is liaising with local authorities about the incident. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Indian government for failing to uphold the nation's dignity abroad, emphasizing this as a core responsibility of the Prime Minister.

