Germany's AfD Under Scrutiny: Rise of Right-Wing Extremism
Germany's domestic spy agency reports a significant increase in right-wing extremism within the Alternative for Germany (AfD), labeling the party 'extremist.' Membership surged by 77%, and crimes of this nature rose sharply. The party faces criticism for xenophobic rhetoric and statements attacking constitutional values.
Germany's domestic intelligence has raised alarms over the rise of right-wing extremism within the Alternative for Germany (AfD). As detailed in its annual assessment, the agency has documented a 77% surge in extremists associated with the AfD, which came second in last February's federal elections.
The party's classification as 'extremist' has allowed closer surveillance, following an expert report spanning 1,100 pages. Despite legal challenges from the AfD, the agency points to xenophobic and anti-Muslim statements made by its members, often targeting migrants from Islamic nations as culturally incompatible.
Recent state election campaigns saw AfD leaders, like Thuringia's Bjoern Hoecke, make constitutionally questionable remarks. This coincides with a 47.4% rise in right-wing extremist crime in Germany, including more arson and attempted murder cases. The domestic spy agency underscores the gravity of these developments.
