Left Menu

Germany's AfD Under Scrutiny: Rise of Right-Wing Extremism

Germany's domestic spy agency reports a significant increase in right-wing extremism within the Alternative for Germany (AfD), labeling the party 'extremist.' Membership surged by 77%, and crimes of this nature rose sharply. The party faces criticism for xenophobic rhetoric and statements attacking constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:32 IST
Germany's AfD Under Scrutiny: Rise of Right-Wing Extremism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's domestic intelligence has raised alarms over the rise of right-wing extremism within the Alternative for Germany (AfD). As detailed in its annual assessment, the agency has documented a 77% surge in extremists associated with the AfD, which came second in last February's federal elections.

The party's classification as 'extremist' has allowed closer surveillance, following an expert report spanning 1,100 pages. Despite legal challenges from the AfD, the agency points to xenophobic and anti-Muslim statements made by its members, often targeting migrants from Islamic nations as culturally incompatible.

Recent state election campaigns saw AfD leaders, like Thuringia's Bjoern Hoecke, make constitutionally questionable remarks. This coincides with a 47.4% rise in right-wing extremist crime in Germany, including more arson and attempted murder cases. The domestic spy agency underscores the gravity of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025