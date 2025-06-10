Transformation in the Northeast: A Decade of Progress
Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, attributes the northeast's development to BJP's governance since 2014. He highlights a substantial decrease in insurgency and infrastructural growth, with numerous roads and airports being built. Mein credits PM Modi's policies for the decreased violence and increased focus on development.
In a recent address, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the unprecedented development witnessed in the northeast under the BJP-led government since 2014. The region, once neglected, now stands as a pivotal growth engine for the nation.
Chowna Mein underscored how the Modi administration's strategic focus, known as Act East, Act Fast, and Act First, significantly advanced the northeast's development. These policies have led to a remarkable 71% drop in violent incidents and an 86% reduction in civilian casualties, with over 10,500 insurgents surrendering.
Furthermore, the deputy chief minister announced key infrastructural advancements, including the construction of over 5,000 km of highways and ten new greenfield airports. These developments are part of a broader initiative to ensure holistic growth and integrate the northeast more firmly into the national framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
