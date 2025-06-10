Transformation in the Northeast: A Decade of Progress

In a recent address, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the unprecedented development witnessed in the northeast under the BJP-led government since 2014. The region, once neglected, now stands as a pivotal growth engine for the nation.

Chowna Mein underscored how the Modi administration's strategic focus, known as Act East, Act Fast, and Act First, significantly advanced the northeast's development. These policies have led to a remarkable 71% drop in violent incidents and an 86% reduction in civilian casualties, with over 10,500 insurgents surrendering.

Furthermore, the deputy chief minister announced key infrastructural advancements, including the construction of over 5,000 km of highways and ten new greenfield airports. These developments are part of a broader initiative to ensure holistic growth and integrate the northeast more firmly into the national framework.

