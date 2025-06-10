Caste Census as a Game Changer for NDA, Says Kushwaha
Upendra Kushwaha, president of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), argues that the government's caste census announcement will benefit the NDA. He believes focusing on regions like Magadh and Shahabad is crucial. He also emphasizes the importance of delimitation while dismissing its link to seat allocation strategies.
In a recent address, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would benefit from the recently announced caste census. He emphasized the need for the alliance to consolidate its voter base, especially in regions like Magadh and Shahabad.
Kushwaha, following a press conference where numerous members of the All India Kalwar Kalal Kalar Association joined the RLM, reiterated his call for delimitation. He connected the lack of delimitation with a constitutional violation, underscoring its criticality by stating that opposing it was opposing the Constitution itself.
While some have linked the delimitation campaign to the upcoming Bihar elections, Kushwaha dismissed such claims, stressing it as a matter of constitutional right. He criticized the southern state leaders promoting population growth, claiming it contradicts national policies.
