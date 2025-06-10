Outrage Over British Sanctions on Israeli Ministers

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar vehemently condemned Britain's decision to impose sanctions on two Israeli ministers, labeling the move as 'outrageous'.

Saar announced that the Israeli government will convene a special meeting early next week to deliberate on an appropriate response to what he deemed an 'unacceptable decision'.

This move follows reports that Britain, together with several international allies, intends to sanction far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich as a reaction to their conduct during the conflict in Gaza, as per an article in the Times on Tuesday.