Outrage Over British Sanctions on Israeli Ministers

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized Britain's decision to sanction two Israeli ministers, calling it 'outrageous'. Britain, along with other allies, will sanction ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for their actions during the Gaza conflict. Israel plans to hold a special meeting to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar vehemently condemned Britain's decision to impose sanctions on two Israeli ministers, labeling the move as 'outrageous'.

Saar announced that the Israeli government will convene a special meeting early next week to deliberate on an appropriate response to what he deemed an 'unacceptable decision'.

This move follows reports that Britain, together with several international allies, intends to sanction far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich as a reaction to their conduct during the conflict in Gaza, as per an article in the Times on Tuesday.

