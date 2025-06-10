Diplomatic Success: Tharoor Leads Delegation Post-Pahalgam

In an effort to reinforce India's position post-Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spearheaded a multi-party delegation to the US and four other countries, leading robust discussions and gaining widespread support for India's stance.

Upon concluding the tour, which included high-profile meetings with presidents, prime ministers, and senior officials across five nations, Tharoor expressed satisfaction with the reception and understanding shown towards India's position on recent cross-border tensions originating from the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, aimed at demonstrating India's politcal unity and diplomatic clarity, reported a positive reception globally, noting particularly strong support from US lawmakers who dismissed Pakistan's narrative as weak. The diplomatic mission, part of India's wider global outreach, was deemed a success.

(With inputs from agencies.)