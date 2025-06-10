Left Menu

Diplomatic Success: Tharoor Leads Delegation Post-Pahalgam

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led a multi-party delegation to five countries to explain India's stance following Operation Sindoor. The delegation found international understanding and support for India's actions and returned with positive results across all nations visited, notably the US, Brazil, and Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:22 IST
  • India

In an effort to reinforce India's position post-Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spearheaded a multi-party delegation to the US and four other countries, leading robust discussions and gaining widespread support for India's stance.

Upon concluding the tour, which included high-profile meetings with presidents, prime ministers, and senior officials across five nations, Tharoor expressed satisfaction with the reception and understanding shown towards India's position on recent cross-border tensions originating from the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, aimed at demonstrating India's politcal unity and diplomatic clarity, reported a positive reception globally, noting particularly strong support from US lawmakers who dismissed Pakistan's narrative as weak. The diplomatic mission, part of India's wider global outreach, was deemed a success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

