Greek Court Strips Far-Right Lawmakers of Parliamentary Seats

A Greek court has removed three far-right Spartans party lawmakers from parliament after finding they deceived voters in the June 2023 election. The party was allegedly guided by an imprisoned politician from the banned Golden Dawn party. This reduces the number of parliamentary seats to 297.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a landmark decision, a Greek court has revoked the parliamentary seats of three lawmakers from the far-right Spartans party. The action follows accusations that the trio misled voters during the national election in June 2023, according to the Athens News Agency and a legal source.

This decision results in the Greek parliament operating with 297 lawmakers instead of the usual 300. The threshold for an absolute majority in the house is consequently adjusted to 149, a shift from the longstanding requirement.

The court's ruling found that the Spartans party had ties to a jailed leader from the banned far-right Golden Dawn party, making the election victories of these lawmakers invalid. However, there will be no repeat election, as clarified by the Athens News Agency. The conservative Greek government maintains its backing from 155 parliament members.

