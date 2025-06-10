Sanctions Alert: UK Targets Israeli Ministers

The United Kingdom is preparing to impose sanctions on two Israeli Cabinet ministers, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Tuesday. However, he refrained from publicly naming the officials involved.

Speculation suggests that the sanctions will be directed at Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, both known for their far-right stance on Israeli settlements. Their policies have often drawn international criticism.

Both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have taken to social media to respond to the news, with Smotrich confirming that he is among those targeted by the UK's sanctions. This development adds a new layer of complexity to UK-Israel diplomatic relations.

