Bharat Mata Debate: A Symbolic Clash in Kerala
The 'Bharat Mata' controversy in Kerala involved conflicting political perspectives, with the BJP praising and CPI retracting a poster with Bharat Mata. The incident sparked protests, including a march to the Raj Bhavan. CPI criticized the intertwining of national symbols with party agendas, citing constitutional absence of Bharat Mata.
The 'Bharat Mata' controversy escalated in Kerala as political parties clashed over symbolic imagery. On Tuesday, the BJP acknowledged the CPI for using 'Bharat Mata' in a poster, which CPI later withdrew to avoid further controversy.
This dispute stirred protests, most notably by CPI's youth wing AIYF, who marched to the Raj Bhavan, demanding action against the Governor. The protests turned intense, with water-cannon usage and barricade breaches.
At the heart of the debate lies the constitutional validity of 'Bharat Mata', with CPI leaders criticizing its use in official events. Governor Arlekar welcomed these changes, labeling them unexpected yet positive nationalistic expressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
