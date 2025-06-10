Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Return of Duterte's Impeachment Case for Constitutional Clarity

The Philippine Senate voted to return Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case to the lower house to verify its constitutionality. This decision impacts both her political future and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's agenda. The accusation includes high crimes, but Duterte denies all allegations. The trial could fuel public debate.

Updated: 10-06-2025 21:39 IST
In a surprising move that adds a new twist to the political drama in the Philippines, senators voted to send back Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case to the lower house for constitutional scrutiny. The decision follows intense debates and an attempt by Duterte's allies to dismiss the case entirely.

This development comes as Sara Duterte faces charges of high crimes, accused of budget irregularities and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials. Her impeachment follows a fallout with Marcos, with whom she had been an ally during their successful 2022 election campaign.

The Senate's move might offer Duterte a chance to defend her political career while posing challenges to Marcos's future policies. The stalemate keeps public opinion divided in a politically charged atmosphere, with Duterte's team and supporters ready to contest the allegations through legal avenues.

