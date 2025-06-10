Bitcoin Scandal Shakes Czech Cabinet
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala appointed Eva Decroix as the new justice minister after Pavel Blazek resigned over a Bitcoin donation scandal. The incident may impact the ruling coalition's election chances as opposition criticizes the perceived corruption. An audit is requested to restore transparency.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has appointed a new justice minister, Eva Decroix, following the resignation of political veteran Pavel Blazek. The scandal arose after Blazek accepted a $45 million bitcoin payment from an ex-convict, potentially harming the ruling coalition's election prospects.
Fiala has tasked Decroix with restoring confidence in the ministry and has called for an immediate independent audit to clarify the situation. The donation's origin traces back to a former convict jailed for drug trade and other crimes.
As the opposition ANO party, led by Andrej Babis, criticizes the government over corruption allegations, this controversy could influence the upcoming October elections, where ANO leads the polls.
