Mamata Banerjee Takes on Centre Over Pahalgam Attack and PoK Strategy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Centre over its handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan strategy. She demanded the government's resignation citing internal security failures and questioned India's diplomatic stance on Pakistan, urging more decisive action regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led central government over its handling of recent security issues. Criticizing the government for what she described as a 'colossal lapse in internal security,' Banerjee demanded resignations following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Banerjee also raised questions about India's diplomatic strategies concerning Pakistan, suggesting a missed opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during recent military conflicts. She highlighted the prominence Pakistan has gained internationally as a member of the UN Security Council and called out India's diplomatic efforts.

The heated discussion led to a resolution praising the Indian armed forces but omitted the term 'Operation Sindoor.' This omission stirred controversy in the Assembly, creating sharp exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP as political tensions flared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

