Trump Considers Invoking Insurrection Act Amid L.A. Protests
President Trump stated he would invoke the Insurrection Act if necessary amid Los Angeles protests. He ordered 700 Marines to the city as part of a strategy against immigration raid demonstrations, and reiterated criticism of California Governor Gavin Newsom following their recent discussion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:14 IST
- United States
President Trump announced on Tuesday his willingness to invoke the Insurrection Act if deemed necessary due to ongoing street protests in Los Angeles.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump noted the deployment of 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, a strategic move aimed at mitigating demonstrations opposing immigration raids.
The President also continued his critique of California Governor Gavin Newsom, with whom he recently had a conversation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
