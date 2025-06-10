India Unites Against Terrorism: Multi-Party Delegations Spread Message Globally

In a global diplomatic push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of multi-party delegations who represented India in various countries to highlight the threat of terrorism. These delegations, made up of current parliamentarians and ex-diplomats, visited 33 capitals to promote India's peace agenda.

Meeting with the delegation members, Modi expressed pride in their successful advocacy, stating they had effectively conveyed India's strong stand against terrorism to the world. Members from various political parties, including Congress and Shiv Sena, shared their experiences and felt inspired by the Prime Minister's vision for India's role on the global stage.

Leaders emphasized the unity displayed by ruling and opposition parties, which surprised many international observers. This concerted effort aimed to demonstrate India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, ensuring peace, and enhancing India's stature in international affairs.