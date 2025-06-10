Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Promises Cabinet Position for Ludhiana Candidate

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced that Sanjeev Arora, the party's candidate for Ludhiana West bypoll, will be made a cabinet minister if elected. In a push for Arora's candidacy, Kejriwal extolled his commitment to public service and addressed voter concerns over local governance and development issues.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has promised that Sanjeev Arora, candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, will be appointed as a cabinet minister if he wins the election. Scheduled for June 19, the bypoll has become a focal point of AAP's campaign in Punjab.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, campaigned vigorously for Arora, emphasizing his dedication and swift actions in resolving existing issues within the constituency. The AAP supremo highlighted Arora's past achievements, including raising substantial funds for life-saving causes, to showcase his potential in transforming Ludhiana West.

Kejriwal reiterated the importance of having a local representative aligned with the ruling state government, as this ensures access to resources and efficient resolution of civic issues. Urging voters to support AAP's vision for a prosperous and united Punjab, Kejriwal called for decisive action on election day to help bring about this change.

