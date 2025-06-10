Bolsonaro Faces Supreme Testimony in Election Plot Trial
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being questioned by the Supreme Court regarding allegations of attempting to overturn the 2022 election results. Alongside seven allies, Bolsonaro is under scrutiny for an alleged scheme to maintain power despite losing to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is under the spotlight as he testifies before the Supreme Court for the first time regarding an alleged plot to stay in power following the 2022 election.
The court is questioning Bolsonaro and seven of his closest allies, investigating claims that they orchestrated a series of steps to retain the presidency despite Bolsonaro's electoral defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
This trial is a significant development in the ongoing saga that questions the integrity of Brazil's recent elections and reflects larger implications for the country's democratic processes.
