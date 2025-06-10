Bolsonaro Faces Supreme Testimony in Election Plot Trial

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is under the spotlight as he testifies before the Supreme Court for the first time regarding an alleged plot to stay in power following the 2022 election.

The court is questioning Bolsonaro and seven of his closest allies, investigating claims that they orchestrated a series of steps to retain the presidency despite Bolsonaro's electoral defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This trial is a significant development in the ongoing saga that questions the integrity of Brazil's recent elections and reflects larger implications for the country's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)