Lawmakers Challenge Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Over Troop Deployment and Budget Plans

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faced sharp questions from lawmakers over his decision to deploy troops to Los Angeles and the lack of a full defence budget from the Trump administration. Tensions arose around the cost of troop deployment and Hegseth's focus on domestic military use.

Defence Secretary
On Tuesday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was grilled by lawmakers over his decision to dispatch troops to Los Angeles, amid complaints about the Trump administration's incomplete defence budget. Both Republican and Democrat representatives united in their criticism, spotlighting an unprecedented deployment move.

Amid heated exchanges with House committee members, Hegseth defended the $134 million deployment cost as necessary to protect federal agents facing protests tied to immigration raids. He hinted at an expanding role for the National Guard and Reserves under President Trump's admin, focusing on domestic security.

The hearing marked lawmakers' first clash with Hegseth since his confirmation. Concerns ranged from troop deployment costs to Pentagon spending plans, such as turning a Qatari jet into Air Force One and funding an Army parade. The administration's approach to the Ukraine conflict also faced scrutiny, as future military aid is poised for cuts.

