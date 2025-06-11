Left Menu

Protest Eruptions in Togo: A Call for Democratic Reforms

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé is facing rising protests against constitutional changes that could extend his rule indefinitely. Activists condemn arrests following last week's protests in Lomé. Opposition labels these changes a 'constitutional coup.' Roughly half of those detained have been released, with calls for the release of the remaining detainees.

Protest Eruptions in Togo: A Call for Democratic Reforms
  • Country:
  • Togo

Togo's political climate is tense as President Faure Gnassingbé faces increasing opposition following constitutional amendments that could see him remain in power indefinitely. These legislative changes, met with widespread criticism, have sparked protests across the country, culminating in a government crackdown.

Activists and international rights organizations have condemned the heavy-handed response to last week's protests in Lomé. Amnesty International has reported that protestors were subjected to mistreatment during arrests. While approximately half of the detained demonstrators were released, at least 25 people remain in custody, which has prompted further demands for their release.

The Togolese opposition dubs the government's latest actions as a 'constitutional coup.' They argue that after two decades of President Gnassingbé's leadership, there is a pressing need for political change. Despite a ban on demonstrations since 2022, political discontent continues to simmer as citizens strive for democratic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

