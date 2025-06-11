Left Menu

Kharge Defends Karnataka CM Amidst Stampede Controversy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar amidst calls for resignation after a stampede killed 11 people during an IPL event. Kharge questioned if similar accountability was demanded from UP CM Yogi Adityanath after a Kumbh Mela stampede. He stressed preventing future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of recent calls for resignation following a tragic stampede, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stood by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The incident, which occurred on June 4 outside the Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB's IPL celebrations, resulted in 11 fatalities and 56 injured.

Kharge, addressing the media, questioned why Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was not asked to step down after a similar incident at the Kumbh Mela. He emphasized that such events should not recur and expressed Congress's commitment to supporting victims' families.

He added that the meeting with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi was a courtesy call discussing the stampede, caste census, and administrative matters. Kharge noted the importance of avoiding such tragedies and criticized political opponents for exploiting the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

