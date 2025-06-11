Kharge Defends Karnataka CM Amidst Stampede Controversy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar amidst calls for resignation after a stampede killed 11 people during an IPL event. Kharge questioned if similar accountability was demanded from UP CM Yogi Adityanath after a Kumbh Mela stampede. He stressed preventing future incidents.
In light of recent calls for resignation following a tragic stampede, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stood by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The incident, which occurred on June 4 outside the Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB's IPL celebrations, resulted in 11 fatalities and 56 injured.
Kharge, addressing the media, questioned why Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was not asked to step down after a similar incident at the Kumbh Mela. He emphasized that such events should not recur and expressed Congress's commitment to supporting victims' families.
He added that the meeting with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi was a courtesy call discussing the stampede, caste census, and administrative matters. Kharge noted the importance of avoiding such tragedies and criticized political opponents for exploiting the situation.
