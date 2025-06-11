Left Menu

US-Russia Dialogue: Navigating Diplomatic Roadblocks

US-Russia talks aimed at improving strained relations face challenges, according to Kremlin sources. Despite initial steps post-Trump's return to the White House, obstacles remain. With potential economic gains, discussions may soon shift to Moscow. Russia's ambassador highlights Congressional barriers and the influence of the US 'deep state'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to improve strained bilateral relations, talks between Russia and the United States continue, albeit with little expectation of rapid progress, according to the Kremlin's statement on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the complex and incremental nature of the discussions, which have been ongoing since Donald Trump's return to office. Relations had been described by Russia as severely deteriorated under Joe Biden's administration.

Despite the potential for economic collaboration, frustrations linger, particularly concerning Russia's military actions in Ukraine. The dialogue is hampered by internal political dynamics in the U.S., including resistance from Congress and the influence of entrenched governmental entities, known as the 'deep state'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

