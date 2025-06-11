In an effort to improve strained bilateral relations, talks between Russia and the United States continue, albeit with little expectation of rapid progress, according to the Kremlin's statement on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the complex and incremental nature of the discussions, which have been ongoing since Donald Trump's return to office. Relations had been described by Russia as severely deteriorated under Joe Biden's administration.

Despite the potential for economic collaboration, frustrations linger, particularly concerning Russia's military actions in Ukraine. The dialogue is hampered by internal political dynamics in the U.S., including resistance from Congress and the influence of entrenched governmental entities, known as the 'deep state'.

