Mahayuti Alliance: United Front with Friendly Fights in Maharashtra Elections

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will jointly contest the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, with room for friendly contests in areas where alliances aren't formed, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday.

Fadnavis addressed the media after inaugurating irrigation and power projects. Elections for various municipal corporations, including Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have been delayed for over three years.

The Mahayuti coalition includes Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Fadnavis, emphasizing stability amid evolving politics, urged public support for the alliance following last year's successful assembly elections.

