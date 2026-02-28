Tamil Nadu Political Shifts: BJP's Confidence Amid New Alliances

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu remains unfazed by recent political developments, according to party leader R Sarathkumar, who emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not be impacted despite former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's alignment with the DMK-led camp.

Amid a major political shift as the 2026 Assembly elections approach, R Sarathkumar stressed the openness of India's political landscape. Meanwhile, VK Sasikala, expelled from the AIADMK, announced plans for her own political venture, critiquing Panneerselvam for joining the 'malevolent' DMK.

Within this evolving scene, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended a warm welcome to Panneerselvam, who he described as humble and virtuous. This new alliance is part of a broader strategy against the BJP as Tamil Nadu gears up for a democratic battle in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)