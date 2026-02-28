Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Political Shifts: BJP's Confidence Amid New Alliances

BJP's Tamil Nadu leader R Sarathkumar expressed confidence that their coalition, the NDA, remains strong despite the realignment caused by former CM O Panneerselvam joining the DMK. This comes amid political shifts with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala starting a new party and DMK's MK Stalin welcoming Panneerselvam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Political Shifts: BJP's Confidence Amid New Alliances
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu leader R Sarathkumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu remains unfazed by recent political developments, according to party leader R Sarathkumar, who emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not be impacted despite former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's alignment with the DMK-led camp.

Amid a major political shift as the 2026 Assembly elections approach, R Sarathkumar stressed the openness of India's political landscape. Meanwhile, VK Sasikala, expelled from the AIADMK, announced plans for her own political venture, critiquing Panneerselvam for joining the 'malevolent' DMK.

Within this evolving scene, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended a warm welcome to Panneerselvam, who he described as humble and virtuous. This new alliance is part of a broader strategy against the BJP as Tamil Nadu gears up for a democratic battle in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

 Global
2
Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

 India
3
Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations

Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations

 Global
4
Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026