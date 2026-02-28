Tamil Nadu Political Shifts: BJP's Confidence Amid New Alliances
BJP's Tamil Nadu leader R Sarathkumar expressed confidence that their coalition, the NDA, remains strong despite the realignment caused by former CM O Panneerselvam joining the DMK. This comes amid political shifts with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala starting a new party and DMK's MK Stalin welcoming Panneerselvam.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu remains unfazed by recent political developments, according to party leader R Sarathkumar, who emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not be impacted despite former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's alignment with the DMK-led camp.
Amid a major political shift as the 2026 Assembly elections approach, R Sarathkumar stressed the openness of India's political landscape. Meanwhile, VK Sasikala, expelled from the AIADMK, announced plans for her own political venture, critiquing Panneerselvam for joining the 'malevolent' DMK.
Within this evolving scene, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended a warm welcome to Panneerselvam, who he described as humble and virtuous. This new alliance is part of a broader strategy against the BJP as Tamil Nadu gears up for a democratic battle in the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: From AIADMK to DMK
Former AIADMK Chief Minister Joins DMK: A Political Shake-Up
'Not concerned about past, will abide by CM Stalin's diktat,' says former CM O Panneerselvam.
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam praises CM Stalin, expresses happiness in joining DMK.
Ex-CM O Panneerselvam hits out at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as 'autocrat, arrogant.'