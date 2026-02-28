DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Mark Critical Milestone Ahead of 2026 TN Elections

Senior leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) gathered at their headquarters in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Congress for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. These talks hold substantial importance as alliance partners initiate formal negotiations ahead of the crucial polls.

On Friday, Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge for Tamil Nadu, confirmed that discussions with DMK are underway. Addressing the media, he stated that further details would be communicated after consultations with the DMK leadership, emphasizing patience and discouraging premature speculation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin avowed the DMK's firm stance against the BJP during a Western Zone conference in Coimbatore. Targeting the Prime Minister, Stalin raised concerns about metro rail discrepancies in funding and criticized the AIADMK for its BJP alliance, asserting a fierce commitment to Tamil Nadu's interests.