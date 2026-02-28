DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Mark Critical Milestone Ahead of 2026 TN Elections
Senior DMK leaders convened at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai for significant talks with Congress on seat-sharing for Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections. The negotiations aim to bolster their alliance against BJP advances, with TN Chief Minister Stalin calling for robust opposition to protect regional interests and set ambitious electoral goals.
Senior leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) gathered at their headquarters in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Congress for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. These talks hold substantial importance as alliance partners initiate formal negotiations ahead of the crucial polls.
On Friday, Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge for Tamil Nadu, confirmed that discussions with DMK are underway. Addressing the media, he stated that further details would be communicated after consultations with the DMK leadership, emphasizing patience and discouraging premature speculation.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin avowed the DMK's firm stance against the BJP during a Western Zone conference in Coimbatore. Targeting the Prime Minister, Stalin raised concerns about metro rail discrepancies in funding and criticized the AIADMK for its BJP alliance, asserting a fierce commitment to Tamil Nadu's interests.
