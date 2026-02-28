Left Menu

DMK and Congress Progress Toward Alliance Amid Tamil Nadu Election Tensions

Girish Chodankar from AICC confirmed that ongoing seat-sharing talks with DMK are in progress. No further details will be disclosed until meetings with DMK leaders are concluded. Tamil Nadu's political landscape sees CM MK Stalin affirming DMK's stance against BJP, urging party workers for a robust electoral fight.

AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Tamil Nadu point person, Girish Chodankar, announced ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In a statement to the press, Chodankar stressed that further clarity would follow meetings with DMK leadership, urging the media to refrain from speculative reporting.

The backdrop of these alliance talks is an evolving political landscape in Tamil Nadu, underscored by Chief Minister MK Stalin's vehement assertions against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a DMK training conference in Coimbatore, Stalin underscored that their movement transcends politics and is about preserving Tamil Nadu's interests.

Stalin openly criticized the central government, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over unequal metro rail funding, pointing to Coimbatore's exclusion compared to Chennai's full funding. Highlighting DMK's organizational preparedness, he announced the deployment of seven lakh booth agents, setting ambitious electoral targets for the party in the upcoming elections.

