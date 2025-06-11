Clarification on RCB Felicitation Clarified by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team felicitation event, held in front of Vidhana Soudha on June 4, was not organized by the state government but by the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the RCB. Despite media reports, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot did not attend the event uninvited. The CM extended a personal invitation to the Governor while coordinating with his office.

The CM explained that his attendance and the Governor's presence at the event were appropriately arranged, dispelling claims of official negligence. The event aimed to honor RCB's achievements, coinciding with a celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which unfortunately resulted in a tragic stampede, causing multiple casualties and injuries. CM Siddaramaiah assured a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family while addressing governmental responses and opposition criticisms.

The stampede incident sparked political tensions, with the BJP demanding the CM's resignation. Siddaramaiah countered by highlighting similar past events ignored by the opposition and accused the BJP of hypocrisy in politicizing tragedies. The CM emphasized ongoing cabinet discussions to address victim compensation effectively and ensure the public's safety in future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)